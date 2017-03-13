2 Chainz Teams With Ewing Athletics For 33 Hi Collab

2 Chainz known for his stylish and trendy fashion sense is set to release his own Ewing Athletics 33 Hi shoe.

The Ewing 33 Hi silhouette has a loyal following from sneakerheads abroad. So it’s only right for these two hype-machines to join forces. The new pair of kicks will dawn a unique reflective checkered mesh with taped seams. To put the finishing touches on the design, collectors will see bold EWING branding on the left and 2 CHAINZ on the right heels.

These kicks are set to release first on March 21st online and at a special event held in Harlem New York’s Jimmy Jazz shop, while a second is set in Atlanta on the 23rd.