Hear Chance The Rapper Back2Back & Win Tix To BOSTON CALLING

The BOSTON CALLING music festival is taking place at the Harvard Athletic Complex May 26th-28th, and we want to send you to be there.

Boston Calling Music Festival is a three-day, multi-stage festival featuring the biggest and best acts in live music, film, and visual arts. It is held at Harvard’s Athletic Complex in Allston, MA on May 26, 27, & 28, 2017. The event will provide easy access to all performance areas, incredible concessions, indoor theatre and many surprises to be announced. All ages are welcome and children under 10 are free.

This year’s lineup includes Tool, Mumford & Sons, Chance The Rapper, and many more… along with a film experience curated by Natalie Portman.

Tickets are on sale now at BostonCalling.com, but we want you to win them with Jenny Boom Boom!

Tune in to Jenny Boom Boom and the Hot Afternoon Crew each day this week. EVERY TIME CHANCE THE RAPPER IS PLAYED BACK TO BACK, call (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of 3-Day passes to BOSTON CALLING!