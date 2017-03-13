Nicki Minaj Shuts Down PartyNextDoor Ghostwriting Rumors

Nicki Minaj is shutting down rumors that PartyNextDoor had anything to do with her just released song ‘Regret In Your Tears.’ There were several posts on Twitter from fans suggesting the PND wrote the song. PartyNextDoor liked some of the tweets which seemed to confirm that he may have helped write the song. Nicki went on Twitter to respond to the claims saying “Party Next Door had NOTHING to do w/ #RegretInYourTears – n**** aint never heard that song a day in his life. Bless y’all heart.”

She went on to respond to PartyNextDoor liking tweets saying, ‘”Not sure why he was “liking” tweets. Maybe it was just “funny” to him. Maybe he was…”hacked”. Lol. Either way. – #DisTewMuch FOH.”

PND then posted and deleted a tweet about Nicki Minaj saying:

Nicki then posted and deleted a post from a fan.

