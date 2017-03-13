Stephen King’s IT Reboot Will Have A More Terrifying Pennywise Clown

Stephen King’s demented killer clown movie IT getting a reboot.

If you’re like me and grew up in the 90’s then you should know about the terrifying Stephen King clown movie IT. To be brief, the movie is based on killer clowns who tormented kids and a neighborhood.

Director Andrés Muschietti brought a few clips and tidbits of IT to SXSW 2017. In the original film the main clown, Pennywise, is a cartoonish character but in the new version, he’ll be more menacing. The man playing Pennywise, Bill Skarsgard, is super tall and when the kid actors finally saw him they were freaked out by his sheer creepiness.

Muschietti explained the encounter. “The day that he showed up on the stage, they f****** freaked out,” Muschietti said. “Bill is like, seven-foot high, and I can’t describe how scary he looks in person. He’s a wiry man, crouching, making sounds, snotting, drooling, speaking in Swedish sometimes. Terrifying.”

First of all, if you haven’t seen the original yet – go watch it. It: Part 2 is set for a September 18, 2017, release and it is sure to make you never look at clowns the same again!