Win Tickets To ‘DJ Buck’s Birthday Bash’ ft. Shaggy & More

March 13, 2017 3:00 AM By DJ Buck
Filed Under: shaggy

DJ Buck’s Birthday Bash featuring Shaggy and more is going down this March at Toads Place, and we want you to be in the building!

On Friday, March 17th, DJ Buck’s Birthday Bash lights things up at the legendary Toads Place in New Haven, featuring Shaggy performing all his hits and more. Tickets are on sale now at ToadsPlace.com… but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew AND DJ Bigg Man.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

