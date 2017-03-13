Win Tickets To See Comedian Guy Torry Live

Comedian Guy Torry is coming to the Hartford Funny Bone Club this March, and we want to send you to see the show.

Thursday March 16th through Sunday March 19th, Guy Torry will perform live at the Hartford Funny Bone Club in Buckland Hills in Manchester.

In the tradition of comedians who have made the transition from the stage to the screen, such as Richard Pryor and Bill Cosby, multi-talented Guy Torry has made the leap to comedic actor with great success. Guy has been seen on Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam on HBO, as well as the feature films, Funny Money, opposite Chevy Chase, Penelope Ann Miller and Chris McDonald, The Last Stand, starring Anthony Anderson, Darrin Henson, Kevin Hart and written and directed by Russ Parr, Dead and Deader, opposite Dean Cain and Susan Ward, and the independent thriller Slow Burn, opposite Ray Liotta, Taye Diggs, LL Cool J and Mekhi Phifer. Guy has also appeared with Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear and Eva Mendes in the 20th Century Fox Film, Stuck on You and his many other feature film credits include Runaway Jury, Don’t Say A Word, Pearl Harbor, Life, The Animal and most notably American History X.

Tickets are on sale now at Hartford.Funnybone.com, but all this week you can win tickets with DJ Bigg Man!

Listen for your chance to call-in each day this week with DJ Bigg Man. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!