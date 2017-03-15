50 Cent Beef With Power Is “All Bullsh*t” Says Show Creator

50 Cent’s so called beef with Starz show Power was made up to grab attention.

For several months people were under the impression that 50 Cent was in conflict with the show Power he’s helped produce for years. This all started from an explicit sex scene that exposed the rappers junk for the world to see. It was so explicit it even traumatized his poor auntie.

Well, it turns out it was all apart of the plan. According to the showrunner Courtney Kemp, the two have always maintained a close relationship. She went as far to saying “It’s all bullsh*t!” when talking about him and the show’s supposed rift in an interview with Refinery29.

“50 and I are extremely close, so all that social media drama? It’s just for the show. People truly believed that he did not know his dick was going to be on camera,” says Kemp.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she continued. “Do you know how long we had to prepare for that shot? Of course, he knew. The whole thing just gave us so much more buzz and helped me realize how we can use social media to our advantage. 50 Cent is a brilliant marketer.”

So there you have it. 50 and the show Power is good. This year the drama will be entering its fourth season on the cable network Starz.