Be The First To Get Your Tickets To Ruff Ryders Reunion Tour & Friends

The Ruff Ryders Reunion Tour & Friends are coming to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino this April… and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

On Saturday April 22nd, The Ruff Ryders reunite on stage with performances by the multi-platinum artists that include Eve, DMX, Swizz Beatz, The Lox and Drag-On. The Ruff Ryders will make history when they reunite to perform their biggest hits that include “Ruff Ryder Anthem,” “Get at me Dog,” “Whats My Name,” “Gotta Man,” “What ya Want,” “Holiday,” “Wild Out,” “Down Bottom,” and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday March 17th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com… but from 10AM WEDNESDAY MAR. 15 TO 10AM FRIDAY MAR. 17, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to the show… the presale is only live until 10AM FRIDAY, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

*All prices applicable to additional fees