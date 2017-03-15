Listen to Rick Ross’ ‘Dead Presidents’ Ft. Future, Yo Gotti and Jeezy

By Robyn Collins

Rick Ross will drop his 10th solo project, Rather You Than Me, this Friday, March 17. To promote the upcoming release, the rapper has been sharing some of the singles, including the most recent “Dead Presidents,” which features Future, Jeezy, and Yo Gotti.

The new album follows his 2015 Black Market. His first record since signing to Epic Records includes guest appearances by Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Nas, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, Dej Loaf, and comedian Chris Rock.

Oddly enough, the cover art was revealed by Martha Stewart:

#RatherYouThanMe , @rickyrozay 9th album will be available March 17th, pre-order will be going live this Friday https://t.co/J9VNrrqzEz —

Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) March 08, 2017