Tyra Banks to Take Over ‘America’s Got Talent’

Since Nick Cannon’s sudden split with America’s Got Talent, they were in need of a new host fast. Tyra Banks will be hosting the upcoming season of AGT.

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible,” she says. “I love how AGT brings that feeling into everyone’s home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true.”

Marlon Wayans was actually being considered for the position also. I wonder what made them choose Tyra.