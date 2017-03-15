Tyra Banks to Take Over ‘America’s Got Talent’

March 15, 2017 1:29 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Tyra Banks

Since Nick Cannon’s sudden split with America’s Got Talent, they were in need of a new host fast.   Tyra Banks will be hosting the upcoming season of AGT.

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible,” she says. “I love how AGT brings that feeling into everyone’s home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true.”

Marlon Wayans was actually being considered for the position also.  I wonder what made them choose Tyra.

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

School Closings & Delays
Win Tickets To Katt Williams

Listen Live