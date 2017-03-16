Be First To Get Your Tickets To Bel Biv Devoe, EN Vogue & SWV

March 16, 2017 12:01 AM

Bel Biv Devoe, EN Vogue, and SWV are coming to Foxwoods this May… and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

On May 26th, Bel Biv Devoe, EN Vogue, and SWV will perform live at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Tickets go on sale Friday March 17th at 10am at Foxwoods.com… but from 10AM TO 10PM THURSDAY MAR. 16, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is CLICK HERE and use the special password “belbivdevoe”

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to the show… the presale is only live until 10PM THURSDSAY, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

Radio Pre-Sale:

Password: belbivdevoe

Event Code: EFX0526

Start: March 16 at 10am

End: March 16 at 10pm

*All prices applicable to additional fees

