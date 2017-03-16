Meek Mill Gets Into A Fight With An Airport Employee

An employee at St. Louis International Airport asked Meek Mill for a picture and somehow that turned into a fight and assault charges. According to reports, Meek Mill rejected the employee’s request for a picture when Meek arrived in St. Louis on Monday. The employee, Justin Card, admits he had some words for Meek not wanting to take a picture. He says that the following day Meek and his crew approached him when they saw him on their way out of St. Louis. Card claims he Meek’s team threw the first punch and he was just defending himself.

They were all charged with assault but instead of getting arrested they got summons to appear in court.

Watch the video below and get more details here.