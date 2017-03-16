Woman Claims She Is Janet Jackson’s Secret Daughter

Tiffany Whyte from Philadelphia says has said she “waited 31 years” to “know the truth.” Tiffany claims the “it is for sure ” that she is the secret child that Janet Jackson and James DeBarge had years ago. DeBarge has claimed that Jackson had a child in the mid-80s that was given up for adoption and his mother has also spoken out with the same claim.

Whyte says that DeBarge’s mother encouraged her to go forward with getting a DNA test after they connected on Facebook.

