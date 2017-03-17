DJ Khaled Breaks Down Infant Son’s Producer Skills

By Hayden Wright

DJ Khaled’s 4-month-old son Asahd is credited as an executive producer on his upcoming album Grateful, which might sound bogus until you hear Khaled break it down. It sounds like Asahd’s role as a consultant, focus group and “vibe” setter helped the DJ lay down some creative tracks in the studio. Khaled appeared on Jimmy Kimmel and explained his infant son’s creative process and why he earned the credit.

“He is credited as executive producer, and his attorney has his points or royalties, everything,” Khaled said. He added that Asahd spent the sessions “listening to the songs, going over the business part of it, [deciding] if the vocals are right, if the beats are right, if the energy’s right.”

Khaled also praised Asahd’s gift for non-verbal (or pre-verbal, really) communication.

“When he [rocks and grins], those are smash hit records,” Khaled said. “[When he looks deep in thought], that’s the real serious records but hits with substance. It’s a vibe, you know what I mean?”

But there’s more! Asahd’s bodily functions even possessed hit-making wisdom.

“Believe it or not, the poops and the throw-ups are super blessings,” the producer said. “Those are actually the real good ones. He actually threw up on me while I was mixing and working on ‘Shining.’ And when he threw up on me, that’s a blessing.”

Watch the interview here: