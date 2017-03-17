Suspects in Young Dolph Shooting to Be Caught Soon

Charlotte’s Deputy Police Chief is moving quickly on arrests.

Last month Young Dolph found himself in a life-threatening situation that saw his SUV shot up more than 100 times. Luckily, the truck was bulletproof. The crime took place down in Charlotte, NC.

However, Deputy Police Chief Jeff Estes believes an investigation will turn up suspects that may turn into an arrest. “I am fully confident in some sort of progress that we can share with you shortly.” Estes continued. “Detectives will talk to anyone that they believe is pertinent to the investigation.”

The police mentioned that they obtained a slew of evidence that consisted of a high-powered rifle, a black SUV and a bunch of cell phones. But who really knows if any of this can be traced back. For all, they know all that evidence could be burners. Throwaways.

So naturally, Young Dolph being a rapper, took advantage of the situation. Dolph is using the custom SUV for the front of his new album cover appropriately titled Bulletproof.

How predictable.