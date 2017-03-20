BAIT to Drop Breaking Bad Heisenberg Inspired Clark Wallabees

Sneakerhead and Breaking Bad enthusiasts rejoice!

The popular sneaker and clothing brand BAIT is teaming up with the show Breaking Bad for a limited edition release of Clark Wallabees. The new kicks are inspired by the show’s iconic alter-ego of Walter White – Heisenberg.

This special collaboration will come in two different flavors that symbolize the most important parts of the show. The ice blue colorway is a nod to Walter White’s signature blue meth that he cooked up in many labs (and there were a bunch of them, some were even inside the homes of many people!), while the crimson red signifies the gunshot wounds he suffered in the end.

BAIT will drop both colorways first at their Melrose location March 23, then do a worldwide release on the web on the 25th.

So mark the dates!