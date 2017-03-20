Birdman Responds to Rick Ross’ Diss Track

March 20, 2017 12:13 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Birdman

Rick Ross had a whole lot to say on his “Idols become Rivals” record.  He addressed his negative feelings about Birdman and showed support for Lil Wayne.  Billboard got a chance to speak to Birdman and see how he feels about this diss record against it.  All he had to say in response to it was numbers are important.  Guess that’s where Nicki gets it from.

He said, ” I don’t get caught up in h** s**t, man.  I just keep doing what I’m doing and keep pushing.  I don’t get caught up in that, I don’t play like that.  I’m a man and I stand my ground and I do my thing.  Numbers don’t lie, and that’s all I give a f**k about: numbers and puttin them up.”

I think numbers do matter, but so do FACTS.

