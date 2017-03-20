Eddie Murphy is So Rich He Didn’t Know He Had a Twitter

March 20, 2017 12:25 PM By Brittany Jay

So over the weekend, Eddie Murphy tweeted that there was a possibility for a sequel to “Coming to America”.  His daughter determined that was a lie.  She posted a screenshot of her asking him if the post was true and check out what he said below.

When your dad doesn't even realize he has a twitter account. 😭❤️

A post shared by Bria Murphy (@bria_murphy) on

