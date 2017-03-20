Eddie Murphy is So Rich He Didn’t Know He Had a Twitter

So over the weekend, Eddie Murphy tweeted that there was a possibility for a sequel to “Coming to America”. His daughter determined that was a lie. She posted a screenshot of her asking him if the post was true and check out what he said below.
Eddie Murphy is So Rich He Didn’t Know He Had a TwitterMarch 20, 2017 12:25 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Actor Eddie Murphy attends the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards on November 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)