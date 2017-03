Are y’all ready for Gucci’s book?

Gucci Mane today revealed the cover and release date of his new upcoming book about his life titled The Autobiography of Gucci Mane. For those who followed the Atlanta icon out of prison, known this was always a part of his plans.

The book is set to hit store shelves September 19 but is available now for pre-order on Amazon. Gucci summed up this momentous occasion best on his IG page writing “trapper turned author.”