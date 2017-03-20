Win Tickets To Latin Fest ’17 ft. Gilberto Santa Rosa

Latin Fest ’17 featuring is coming to the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts this April, and we want you to see the show.

Break out your dancing shoes! Our open dance floor is beckoning to you with the irresistible sounds of living legend Gilberto Santa Rosa, El Caballero de la Salsa (the Gentleman of Salsa). Dance, drink, and enjoy delicious Latin fare in Jorgensen’s candlelit cabaret setting.

Tickets are on sale now at jorgensen.uconn.edu, but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with DJ Bigg Man all this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show.