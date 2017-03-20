Win Tickets To Ruff Ryders Reunion Tour & Friends

The Ruff Ryders Reunion Tour & Friends are coming to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino this April, and we want you to win tickets.

On Saturday April 22nd, The Ruff Ryders reunite on stage with performances by the multi-platinum artists that include Eve, DMX, Swizz Beatz, The Lox and Drag-On. The Ruff Ryders will make history when they reunite to perform their biggest hits that include “Ruff Ryder Anthem,” “Get at me Dog,” “Whats My Name,” “Gotta Man,” “What ya Want,” “Holiday,” “Wild Out,” “Down Bottom,” and more.

Tickets are on sale now at 10am at Foxwoods.com… but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!