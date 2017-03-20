Win Tickets To See The Lox At Toads Place

March 20, 2017 3:30 AM By DJ Bigg Mann

The Lox is coming to Toads Place in New Haven this March, and we want you to be in the building!

On Thursday, March 30th, The Lox is bringing their “Filthy America… It’s Beautiful Tour” to the legendary Toads Place in New Haven. Tickets are on sale now at ToadsPlace.com… but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in with DJ Bigg Man and Jenny Boom Boom all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

