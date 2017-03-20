Win Tickets To The New York Kings of Comedy

The New York Kings of Comedy are coming to The Bushnell this March, and we want you to see the show.

TALENT. CAPONE. DREW FRASER. ROB STAPLETON. MARK VIERA. Individually, these five hilarious comedians have been entertaining audiences throughout the world for more than a decade. They’ve graced the small and silver screens and cracked the mic on the local radio airwaves. You’ve seen them on Comedy Central, HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and BET’s ComicView and in Death of a Dynasty. They are each considered to be among the very best comedians that The Big Apple has ever produced. Together, they are known as the NEW YORK KINGS. They have slayed audiences and won legions of loyal fans throughout their long and storied careers. The KINGS have all been assembled. Now, it’s time to let laughter reign! The VIP Ticket includes a post show Meet and Greet with the comedians!

Tickets are on sale now at bushnell.org, but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Jenny Boom Boom, and KidFresh all this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!