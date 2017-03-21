Rick Ross Reveals New Album Title

By Amanda Wicks

It hasn’t even been a week since Rick Ross dropped his ninth studio album Rather You Than Me, and already the rap mogul has shared plans for his next album.

Related: Birdman Responds to Rick Ross’ Claims of Unpaid Royalties

Speaking with a Miami radio station this morning (March 21st), Ross shared the title of his next project. Port of Miami 2: Born to Kill bookends a decade in music and references Ross’ 2006 debut album Port of Miami (via XXL).

As for his current album, Rather You Than Me has been making waves for its many reveals. Ross took a shot at Birdman and Cash Money Records on the track “Idols Become Rivals” and at Nicki Minaj on “Apple Of My Eye.” Ross even blew Twitter’s collective mind when fans put together the pieces together he dropped on “Idols Become Rivals” and circulated the conspiracy about the identity behind DJ Khaled’s “They.”

If Ross is all about speaking the truth at the moment, his next album could blow the doors wide open.