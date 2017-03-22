Dave Chappelle says Getting Booed in Hartford Helped Get Over Himself

“The key to getting over it is getting over yourself.”

Dave Chappelle had an exclusive interview with Gayle King of CBS News, where he opened up about many things. One was his decision to host Saturday Night Live, the other was how getting booed in Hartford, CT helped him get over himself on his road back to stand up.

“There’s things I’ve done… like that tour when I got booed in Hartford.” Chappelle added. “It was a tough tour but I was glad I did it because it got me touring again. [You know what I mean?] As bad as that night was I remember… awe that’s not a big deal, it’s not what I’m running from.”

Gayle followed up by asking Dave if he took the booing personal? He replied, saying “no, I mean I didn’t enjoy it, but it’s just like what happens.” Dave continued. “The key to getting over it is getting over yourself. When you get over yourself you can do so much.”

There you have it. In a weird roundabout way, Hartford’s negativity helped Dave Chappelle’s resurgence back into the spotlight where he belongs. So, for better or worse, one of the greatest comics of our generation will always remember the little city of Hartford.

(3:46 – Dave mentions what he learned from getting booed in Hartford)