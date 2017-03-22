#FreshStreams: What’s Coming to Netflix April 2017

March 22, 2017 8:33 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: FreshStreams, Netflix

We at Hot 93.7 is here to help get your ‘Netflix and Chill’ on!

We’ve taken the liberty of putting a list together of all the new streams set to hit Netflix in the month of April (by date). There are some big additions, including A Nightmare on Elm Street, Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’, The Get Down: Part 2 and the debut of Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1. 

Check out the full list below.

April 1

A Weekend with the Family
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Across the Universe
An American Tail
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster
Boy Bye
Born To Be Free
Cool Runnings
Good Witch: Season 2
Gremlins
Only for One Night
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’
Scooby-Doo
Schindler’s List
Something’s Gotta Give
Thunderstruck
Wynonna Earp: Season 1
Trouble with the Curve
Tropic Thunder
The Tenth Man

April 2

The D Train

April 4

Chewing Gum: Season 2 (Netflix original)
Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix original)

April 6

Disney’s The BFG
Watch the trailer for Rashida Jones’ docuseries Hot Girls Wanted

April 7

El Faro De Las Orcas (Netflix original film)
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 (Netflix original)
The Get Down: Part 2 (Netflix original)
Win It All (Netflix original film)

April 8

Kubo and the Two Strings

April 10

Documentary Now!: Season 2

April 11

Kevin Hart: What Now

April 12

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2

April 14

Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix original)
El Elegido
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (Netflix original)
Sandy Wexler (Netflix original film)

April 15

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Slam (Netflix original business)
25 of the best Netflix originals, ranked

April 18

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix original)

April 19

A Plastic Ocean

April 21

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Girlboss: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Sand Castle (Netflix original film)
Tales by Light: Season 2 (Netflix original)
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 (Netflix original)
The Prestige
Tramps (Netflix original film)

April 22

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
The Secret Life of Pets

April 23

Liv and Maddie: Season 4
Phantom

April 24

Long Nights Short Mornings
Six excellent series to catch up on right now

April 25

Disney’s Queen of Katwe
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (Netflix original film)
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (Netflix original)

April 26

Real Rescues: Season 6-7
Trust

April 27

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 (Netflix original)

April 28

A Murder in the Park
Casting JonBenet (Netflix original)
Dear White People: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Rodney King (Netflix original film)
Small Crimes (Netflix original film)

April 30

Sofia the First: Season 3

More from Chuck West
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Tickets To Future
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live