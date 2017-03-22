FreshStreams: What’s Coming to Netflix April 2017

We at Hot 93.7 is here to help get your ‘Netflix and Chill’ on!
We’ve taken the liberty of putting a list together of all the new streams set to hit Netflix in the month of April (by date). There are some big additions, including A Nightmare on Elm Street, Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’, The Get Down: Part 2 and the debut of Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1.
Check out the full list below.
April 1
A Weekend with the Family
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Across the Universe
An American Tail
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster
Boy Bye
Born To Be Free
Cool Runnings
Good Witch: Season 2
Gremlins
Only for One Night
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’
Scooby-Doo
Schindler’s List
Something’s Gotta Give
Thunderstruck
Wynonna Earp: Season 1
Trouble with the Curve
Tropic Thunder
The Tenth Man
April 2
The D Train
April 4
Chewing Gum: Season 2 (Netflix original)
Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix original)
April 6
Disney’s The BFG
April 7
El Faro De Las Orcas (Netflix original film)
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 (Netflix original)
The Get Down: Part 2 (Netflix original)
Win It All (Netflix original film)
April 8
Kubo and the Two Strings
April 10
Documentary Now!: Season 2
April 11
Kevin Hart: What Now
April 12
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2
April 14
Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix original)
El Elegido
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (Netflix original)
Sandy Wexler (Netflix original film)
April 15
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Slam (Netflix original business)
April 18
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix original)
April 19
A Plastic Ocean
April 21
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Girlboss: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Sand Castle (Netflix original film)
Tales by Light: Season 2 (Netflix original)
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 (Netflix original)
The Prestige
Tramps (Netflix original film)
April 22
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
The Secret Life of Pets
April 23
Liv and Maddie: Season 4
Phantom
April 24
Long Nights Short Mornings
April 25
Disney’s Queen of Katwe
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (Netflix original film)
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (Netflix original)
April 26
Real Rescues: Season 6-7
Trust
April 27
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 (Netflix original)
April 28
A Murder in the Park
Casting JonBenet (Netflix original)
Dear White People: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Rodney King (Netflix original film)
Small Crimes (Netflix original film)
April 30
Sofia the First: Season 3