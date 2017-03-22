FreshStreams: What’s Coming to Netflix April 2017

We at Hot 93.7 is here to help get your ‘Netflix and Chill’ on!

We’ve taken the liberty of putting a list together of all the new streams set to hit Netflix in the month of April (by date). There are some big additions, including A Nightmare on Elm Street, Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’, The Get Down: Part 2 and the debut of Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1.

Check out the full list below.

April 1

A Weekend with the Family

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Across the Universe

An American Tail

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster

Boy Bye

Born To Be Free

Cool Runnings

Good Witch: Season 2

Gremlins

Only for One Night

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’

Scooby-Doo

Schindler’s List

Something’s Gotta Give

Thunderstruck

Wynonna Earp: Season 1

Trouble with the Curve

Tropic Thunder

The Tenth Man

April 2

The D Train

April 4

Chewing Gum: Season 2 (Netflix original)

Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix original)

April 6

Disney’s The BFG

April 7

El Faro De Las Orcas (Netflix original film)

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 (Netflix original)

The Get Down: Part 2 (Netflix original)

Win It All (Netflix original film)

April 8

Kubo and the Two Strings

April 10

Documentary Now!: Season 2

April 11

Kevin Hart: What Now

April 12

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2

April 14

Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix original)

El Elegido

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (Netflix original)

Sandy Wexler (Netflix original film)

April 15

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Slam (Netflix original business)

April 18

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix original)

April 19

A Plastic Ocean

April 21

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Girlboss: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Sand Castle (Netflix original film)

Tales by Light: Season 2 (Netflix original)

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 (Netflix original)

The Prestige

Tramps (Netflix original film)

April 22

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

The Secret Life of Pets

April 23

Liv and Maddie: Season 4

Phantom

April 24

Long Nights Short Mornings

April 25

Disney’s Queen of Katwe

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (Netflix original film)

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (Netflix original)

April 26

Real Rescues: Season 6-7

Trust

April 27

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 (Netflix original)

April 28

A Murder in the Park

Casting JonBenet (Netflix original)

Dear White People: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Rodney King (Netflix original film)

Small Crimes (Netflix original film)

April 30

Sofia the First: Season 3