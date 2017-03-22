Kandi Burruss & Tiny Writing Credits For Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’

March 22, 2017 8:48 AM By Melissa Lopez

Kandi Burruss and Tameka Harris wrote TLC’s 1999 hit ‘No Scrubs’ which was produced by Kevin Briggs and all of them now have new credits to add to their resume. The three were just given credit for Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ by ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) after fans noticed how similar it is to ‘No Scrubs.’ Fans made mashups of the two songs showing the similarities and got the attention of the copyright website.

It doesn’t seem like any of them were upset before but they are def happy since being added. Kandi tweeted:

They will be joining Sheeran, Steve Mac and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid who were originally listed as writers for the song.

Details here.

 

