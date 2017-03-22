Karlie Redd and “Black Ink Crew’s” Ceasar are Dating and Celibate

Karlie Redd is known for being with different men and they never seem to get enough of her. She’s been with L.A. Reid’s son, Benzino, Yung Joc and Lyfe Jennings just to name a few. The relationships never last but they seem to have very good sex while it lasts. Her latest conquest is Ceasar from VH1’s Black Ink Crew. The difference this time is, they’re actually waiting to have sex. Click here to see her interview where she discusses her new sexless life.

Her ex, Yung Joc took to Instagram to say how he feels about it.