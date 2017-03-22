Lebron James v Lavar Ball

Lavar Ball had a few choice words about Lebron James and his kids.

Levar was quoted as saying, “You got LeBron, it’s gonna be so hard for his kids, cause they gonna look at them like ‘you gotta be just like your dad. And after a while that pressure starts sitting on you like ‘why do I gotta be like him, why can’t I just be me?’ And then they’re gonna be like ‘aw, you’re soft, you’re not that good.’ Because the expectation is very, very high…my sons are good, they’re great, but let’s say I really excelled in football and made millions of millions of dollars. Do I spent that time with them now? — No, I have to worry about the offseason and I just buy you a trainer and hope that you turn out okay. Whereas the fact that I wasn’t all that, allows me to take the time to make my boys all that.”

LeBron responded by sending a message through ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin, “Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth. Keep my family out of your mouth. This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now.”

Some people think he was intentionally being offensive but while others could understand his point of view. What do you think?