Nicki Minaj and David Guetta Join Forces again for ‘Light My Body Up’

By Annie Reuter

Nicki Minaj and David Guetta have been successful each time they’ve teamed up, so the collaborators joined forces once again for their new single “Light My Body Up.”

Their fourth song together, “Light My Body Up” is scheduled for release March 23rd and includes an appearance from Lil Wayne. Previously, Minaj and Guetta released 2011’s “Where Them Girls At,” which hit No. 14 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, while “Turn Me On” and “Hey Mama” both reached the Top 10.

“See you on Thursday! The winning team is back,” Guetta posted on Instagram along with the single’s vibrant cover art.

The new single will likely continue Minaj’s reign on the Billboard Hot 100. Earlier this week, Minaj learned that she had surpassed Aretha Franklin as the female artist with the most Billboard Hot 100 chart entries. Franklin held the record at 73 total, while Nicki has scooted past the living legend with 76.