Safaree Sends Shots To T.I. For Clowning Him On “Hip Hop Squares”

During the #DirtReport I talked about how Safaree and T.I. almost went to blows on the set of VH1’s Hip Hop Squares. The scene from the episode wasn’t able to be aired due to the language and slander. During the taping T.I. threw some jabs towards Safaree saying, “Oh he on ‘Love & Hip Hop?’ I thought his Hip Hop love done went on. I didn’t know he had a Hip Hop love no more.”

Safaree didn’t hold his tongue firing back about T.I.’s raps being “subpar” and then yells some slandering jabs to Lil Duval. This fued actually stems from the Model Ana Montana whom is the girl who allegedly caused the T.I. and Tiny split and also dated Safaree last year.

Did they cut this from the episode??? “My dick is bigger than you so” 💀💀💀💀💀💀 #safaree #stuntgang #lhhh #lhhh #lilduval A post shared by Fanpage (@safareelyrics) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js