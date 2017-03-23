Andre 3000 Releasing A Beatles Remake On Record Store Day

March 23, 2017 9:21 AM By Melissa Lopez

The 10th anniversary of Record Store Day is April 22 and Andre 3000 is preparing for a special release. In 2010 Andre recorded a remake of The Beatles song ‘All Together Now’ for a Kobe and Nike commercial. Now he is releasing it for fans on April 22 for Record Store Day. The song will have a limited release with only 5,000 vinyl copies available. The B-side of the 7-inch vinyl will feature an instrumental version of the song.

Find out all of the releases here and get more info on Andre 3000’s release here.

 

