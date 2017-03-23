ANoyd – “Phony Habits” (Music Video)

March 23, 2017 4:49 PM By DJ Meechie

Put your phone down!

We all live in a mobile world were we are glued to our phones all day and night. As I scroll threw my IG as we speak I see the homie ANoyd released his “Phony Habits” visual. I had the chance to check out the dope video down at SXSW last week and was blown away by the creativity behind the message of the song. The Connecticut MC is readying up his next project after recently sigining a deal with Empire distribution company and record label. Tearing down stages at SXSW and hearing some of the new project, its going to be hot summer for the young artist. ANoyd continues to level up with his artistry with every drop which allowed him to earn the illustrious Empire co-sign. We all deal with “Phony Habits” but with this being his first offering off his A Time And Place project, please dont put your phone down. Check out the dope video below and #ATAP will be out April 18.

