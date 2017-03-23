Beyonce Surprises Sick Fan with Facetime Call

Ebony Banks, a high school senior at Alief Hastings High School in Houston, is battling stage four cancer and it was her last wish to meet Beyonce. A bunch of supportive classmates started a social media campaign called #ebobmeetsbeyonce that went viral and just days later Ebony got the call and it’s the sweetest thing! Watch the video below.
