David Guetta Teams with Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne for ‘Light My Body Up’

David Guetta has unleashed a new single titled “Light Up My Body,” which features Nicki Minja and Lil Wayne.

“Yo, I just started my sentence like a capital letter,” Nicki begins. “Got bars for years, I hope you send me a letter, know she’ll never be queen, so now she got a vendetta, I ain’t talkin’ ’bout David when I say I’ma Guetta.” Although her target remains unnamed, it’s likely fans will read the opening lines as yet another shot at Remy Ma.

Check out the new collaborative track below.