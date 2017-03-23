First Listen: Shawty Lo’s Posthumous Album ‘R.I.C.O’

March 23, 2017 8:48 AM By Melissa Lopez

Shawty Lo’s posthumous album ‘R.I.C.O’ will be officially released on March 25 but sneak peek has been made available a couple days early.

Check out the tracklist and take a listen below.

1. “Congratulations”
2. “Drugs” Feat. Ralo
3. “Hands”
4. “Thirty” Feat. OT Genasis
5. “Mud” Feat. Stuntman & Lynn Tate
6. “B.I.G.” Feat. Boosie BadAzz & Alexis Branch
7. “Cookin’” Feat. Yung Ralph & Blonka
8. “Trap House Love”
9. “My Love” Feat. Lyfe Jennings
10. “Tell Em That”
11. “Do It”
12. “Champion” Feat. Quando
13. “Letter to My Father”
14. “Why You Leave” Feat. Quando,T.I. & Keke

