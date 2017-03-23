First Listen: Shawty Lo’s Posthumous Album ‘R.I.C.O’

Shawty Lo’s posthumous album ‘R.I.C.O’ will be officially released on March 25 but sneak peek has been made available a couple days early.

Check out the tracklist and take a listen below.

1. “Congratulations”

2. “Drugs” Feat. Ralo

3. “Hands”

4. “Thirty” Feat. OT Genasis

5. “Mud” Feat. Stuntman & Lynn Tate

6. “B.I.G.” Feat. Boosie BadAzz & Alexis Branch

7. “Cookin’” Feat. Yung Ralph & Blonka

8. “Trap House Love”

9. “My Love” Feat. Lyfe Jennings

10. “Tell Em That”

11. “Do It”

12. “Champion” Feat. Quando

13. “Letter to My Father”

14. “Why You Leave” Feat. Quando,T.I. & Keke