Keyshia Cole Headed to ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’

Keyshia Cole just signed on to VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. According to the Jasmine Brand, Keyshia turned down and offer to join the show due to how it was received by the public. I guess now she sees the value of being seen on a weekly hour long popular program. That, or that check has enough zeros to make her forget she didn’t want to do it.

From what we’ve all seen, people do reality to make themselves famous or in the very least push their own agenda. *inserts thinking face emoji* Does this mean she’s officially fallen off? Personally, I think so. But hopefully this can get her back to where she belongs.