Migos Brawl with Bikers in New ‘What The Price’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Migos shared their latest music video “What the Price” today (March 23rd).

The Atlanta trio directed the video alongside collaborator Daps. In it, they roll up to a biker bar where they try to make a deal, but everybody breaks into a fight when things go south. In between that story, Migos stage a rock concert in the woods, where they surround themselves with blown out cars and flipped over vehicles. Zaytoven also appears in the video wailing on a keytar.

The trio will hit the road beginning in May to support Future on his upcoming Nobody Safe Tour. They’ll share opening duties with Torey Lanez and Young Thug.

Watch the explicit video here.