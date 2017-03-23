Pharrell Teams with Mike WiLL Made-It on Futuristic ‘Aries (YuGo)’

By Amanda Wicks

Mike WiLL Made-It shared yet another track off his star-studded forthcoming album Ransom 2. This time, he teamed up with Pharrell and Station Wagon P for “Aries (YuGo).”

Futuristic synths bordering on a video game vibe set off the track while Pharrell waxes poetic about opportunities. “I believe in miracles, but I don’t believe in waiting for ’em/ You gotta make that s— happen, yeah, in ways I cannot imagine,” he sings in the opening seconds before the bass enters. Station Wagon P comes in before the 2-minute mark with verses portraying the dark side of fame. “Paparazzi yellin’ ‘Freeze’ while the cops is yellin’ ‘Freeze,” he raps.

Mike WiLL Made-It released his collab with Future, “Razzle Dazzle,” yesterday (March 22nd). He’s also shared his tracks featuring 21 Savage, Migos and YG, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef and Rae Sremmurd.

Ransom 2 drops March 24th.