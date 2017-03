INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: Faith Evans performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Faith Evans has released her third single from her coming duet album with The Notorious B.I.G, ‘The King & I’. Taith has released ’10 Wife Commandments’, which is a play on Biggie’s ’10 Crack Commandments’.

