Jay Z will Produce Two Projects about Trayvon Martin

Hova inked a two-picture deal with the Weinstein Company. March 24, 2017 9:11 AM
By Hayden Wright

Jay Z will embark on two creative projects based on Trayvon Martin’s life and death: a film and a documentary TV series.

He’s working with The Weinstein Company, which has acquired rights to the books Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It and Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin. The former describes the legal fallout of Martin’s death at the hands of an off-duty police officer (who was acquitted), while the latter explores the man’s life and family.

Last year, Jay-Z signed an exclusive deal with the production company to create and produce projects for film and TV, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

The Trayvon Martin film will likely take shape as a scripted drama (based on Rest in Power) while the docuseries (which has yet to find a network) will delve into the legal situation recounted in SuspicionRest in Power was written by Martin’s parents.

