Kendrick Lamar posted a cryptic picture on Instagram of the Roman numeral ‘IV’ that got fans wondering what was next. Kendrick later released a new single ‘The Heart Part 4’ and it sounds like he’s not stopping there. At the end of the song, he continues to tease a new release by rapping “Y’all got ’til April 7 to get y’all s*** together.”

Sounds like we can expect more new music soon. Listen here.