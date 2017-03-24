Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj Team Up With David Guetta For ‘Light My Body Up’

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 19: Rapper Lil Wayne (L) and recording artist Nicki Minaj perform onstage during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

David Guetta teams up with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj for his latest release ‘Light My Body Up.’ Listen below.

INSTAGRAM @MelissaLopez937 | TWITTER @MelissaLopez937 Melissa Lopez has traveled around born and raised in Washington DC, then it was off to college in Miami, a job in Wisconsin and now Hartford. Melissa officially joining the Hot Morning Cr...