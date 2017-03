After 13 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenners have no plans to stop any time soon. TMZ broke the news about their own Harvey Weinstien meeting with the family to discuss the creation of a cartoon series. TMZ sources say that the series is a prime time pitch and will not be suitable for kids. I think we’ve had more than enough of this clan, but what about you? Would you watch?

Click here to read more.