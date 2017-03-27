August Alsina Says He Will ‘Gladly’ Fight Trey Songz

March 27, 2017 9:34 AM By Melissa Lopez

In a recent interview, Trey Songz talked about his past beef with August Alsina. Songz started off by saying “August was talking crazy a couple years ago and I ain’t want to fight. I don’t want to fight,” making it clear that he had no interest in a fight that he just wants to “get some money.” He went on to say that fighting “don’t prove nothing.”

August Alsina heard about his comments and clearly wasn’t happy about it. Alsina posted a message on Instagram saying he will “STILL gladly beat his goofy a**” and tagged Songz in it. Songz posted laughing faces iin the comment section of Alsina’s post then posted on his own page “I done told y’all people you can’t have my joy! Don’t take yourself so serious, cause I don’t”

Check ou all the posts and get more of the drama here.

