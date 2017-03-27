Crazy Beverage Bash To Benefit the Reach Foundation

March 27, 2017 3:47 PM

Crazy Beverage Bash To Benefit the Reach Foundation

It’s the Crazy Beverage Bash! This will not be like any other beverage festival. Come down and participate in raffles, prize giveaways, and so much more. Check out the latest Ski and Snowboard equipment at one of the onsite Vendors as well. Taste many of the food options supplied by food trucks from all over the state. Any food choice will be a good one!

Food trucks, live music, giveaways, games, Bloody Mary contest, beer, spirits, wine, and more!

June 3rd 2017 at Mt. Southington Ski Area, from 12pm to 4pm (VIP Entry at 11am)

$25 General Admission / $35 VIP

Purchase tickets at MountSouthington.com or CrazyBashes.com

Benefits The Reach Foundation.

reach logo w tag 1 Crazy Beverage Bash To Benefit the Reach Foundation

