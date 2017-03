Fetty Wap was robbed in his hometown, Patterson, NJ which led to a shootout. Fetty had some cash and a chain snatched early Sunday morning. Police was called to the location after shots were fired and found three men had been shot. Fetty was not one of the men shot and it is still not known if he was involved in the actual shooting.

There still aren’t many details on exactly what happened and there has not been a robbery reported. Details here.