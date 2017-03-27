K. Michelle Makes Her Own Cocktail with Jack Daniels

Ever since K. Michelle came back on the scene she’s always claimed that Jack Daniels is her best friend. Well I guess all of that free promo finally paid off. The singer collaborated with Jack Daniels on her own cocktail called Southern Peach.

“Jack Daniel’s is a brand with rich history. Also being from Tennessee, I’ve always appreciated how JD falls in line with my southern values. This collaboration with Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails is a celebration of all those values, and I’m excited to share that with my fans,” she said in a statement.