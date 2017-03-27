Kevin Gates Re-Arrested Just Before Getting Released From Jail

Kevin Gates was supposed to be released on Friday after serving his 180-day sentence for kicking a female fan but was sent right back to jail when an outstanding warrant was discovered. The newly discovered warrant was issued in Illinois for weapon-related charges.

Gates was being processed out of the Polk County Jail but now will be picked up in the next 30 days and taken to Cook County in Illinois. Gates’ wife Dreka posted a statement on her Instagram account thanking everyone who is “rooting for Kevin right now.” She went on to urging fans not to “dwell on the things that have been put out by the media.”

As of now, he is being held without bond. Details here.