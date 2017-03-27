Tomi Lahren Permanently Banned from The Blaze

March 27, 2017 11:26 AM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren, the conservative princess, has been let go from her position at the Blaze.  She’s been very adamant about her political stance, being pro Trump, anti-Black Lives Matter and pro-life.  However on a recent appearance at The View, Tomi Lahren admitted that she was pro-choice.  She said, “I’m someone that is for limited government, so I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government, but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies…Stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Below is a video of Tomi first being pro-life and then her opposing stance on The View.

 

 

While I think every women should have their right to choose and can finally agree with Tomi on something, her stance on EVERYTHING else makes this bittersweet.  Wonder where she’ll end up next.

